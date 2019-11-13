Here’s the sad story behind angry woman and white cat memes

The meme of a woman yelling and crying angrily and the savage responses from a white cat has since taken over the internet.

The meme came to life in May this year after a Twitter user posted it after combining the two pictures, which had previously been used as memes separately.

These photos together is making me lose it pic.twitter.com/kJi9d8MpbG — chey (@MISSINGEGIRL) May 1, 2019

The woman in the meme, is Reality TV star Taylor Armstrong, who was captured on the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 2, (Malibu beach from hell) which aired in December 2011.

Taylor is captured having a meltdown with Camille Grammer, as then fellow housewife Kyle Richards attempted to calm her down.

ESTRANGED HUSBAND

The incident happened after her friends claimed that she had lied about having an estranged husband, Russell Armstrong.

Her husband had just committed suicide and Taylor went into a nervous breakdown. Her hospital records, which had been kept private for some time, have proved otherwise after it was discovered she had had a reconstructive eye surgery to correct an injury that she sustained from abuse by Russell.

Responding to the meme circulation, Taylor said on Twitter: “Thank you, that is my past and I have moved on and am in a really healthy happy marriage. It doesn’t seem like my life any longer. I work with domestic violence shelters and support victims. Its (sic) ok to laugh at the images that have been created…”

She later told oprahmag.com: “During the screaming scene, I was truly terrified for my life and my safety. When I look back now, that life seems like someone else’s. I have healed and grown so much stronger since that moment and am in such a happy place with my husband and daughter. I never imagined of all my TV moments, that would be the one to become a ‘meme’ sensation.”

Meanwhile, the cat in the picture is called Smudge who lives in Ottawa with his owner Miranda Stillabower. Smudge has earned a following of 640k on Instagram. lord

He won many hearts through Tumblr in 2018 after Miranda posted him looking unimpressed after a plate of vegetables was placed in front of him.

Since then, the meme has been turned into many things, paintings, cosplay and a Japanese Facebook page even turned it into a video.