Here’s Anjlee Gadhvi’s last prayer

The late K24 News Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi spent the last moments of her life seeking divine intervention.

The TV Presenter shared a post on her Instagram Stories 16 hours before she breathed her last. She captured the image and prayer to St Francis of Asisi, also known as the peace prayer.

“Lord make me an instrument of your peace, for it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. Where there is hatred let me sow love, where there is doubt, faith, where there is despair, hope, for it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life,” reads part of the prayer.

St Francis of Asisi is one of the great Saints honoured by the Roman Catholic Church for his selfless acts of denying himself the wealth of his family to serve and give to the poor.

Ms Gadhvi died on Friday afternoon at the Aga Khan hospital. She is survived by two daughters and husband, Noorani.