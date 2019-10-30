Here is why all Kenyan deadbeat dads should be very afraid

Deadbeat dads in Kenya will soon find themselves in big trouble if a Bill before the Senate is passed into law.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata want some amendments made to the Children’s Act in a move to have deadbeat fathers complied to support their children.

One of the proposal before the Senate is that the Immigration Department should bar deadbeat fathers from leaving the country for business.

If the deadbeat fathers are businessmen, then, the senator proposes, the county government be allowed to suspend their business licenses.

The deadbeat dads will only be allowed to resume their business operations once child support has been cleared.

The senator also want deadbeat fathers barred from getting Certificate of Good Conduct which is nowadays a requirement for most employers.

CHILDREN’S ACT

The proposed law further wants deadbeat fathers listed with Credit Reference Bureau until they pay child support.

Section 23, of the Children’s Act provides for parental responsibility and it defines parental responsibility to mean all the duties, rights, powers, responsibilities and authority which by law a parent of a child has in relation to the child and the child’s property.

It further expounds on the duties and rights.

On duties it includes the duty to maintain the child and in particular to provide him with an adequate diet, shelter, clothing, medical care and education and guidance. There is also a duty to protect the child from neglect, discrimination and abuse.