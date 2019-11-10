Here is the world’s oldest living couple
Guinness World Records has named a couple in Austin, Texas, as the world’s oldest living couple.
John Henderson, 106, and Charlotte, 105, have a combined age of 211 years and are set to celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary on December 15.
According to Fox News, John and Charlotte met in a class at the University of Texas in 1934. Charlotte was studying to be a teacher, while John played football for the Longhorns.
They got married in 1939 and spent their honeymoon at a hotel room where they racked up a bill of a meagre $7 (approximately Sh700).
HAPPY MARRIAGE
The two presently reside at a senior living community – Longhorn Village – associated with a University of Texas alumni group.
According to John, the secret to a happy marriage is, “Live life in moderation and be cordial to your spouse.”
John also holds the title of world’s oldest living former UT football player. They have a tradition of attending at least one UT football game per season for the past 84 consecutive years.