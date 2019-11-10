Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

LifeMust Read

Here is the world’s oldest living couple

By Keshi Ndirangu November 10th, 2019 1 min read

Guinness World Records has named a couple in Austin, Texas, as the world’s oldest living couple.

John Henderson, 106, and Charlotte, 105, have a combined age of 211 years and are set to celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary on December 15.

OTHER ARTICLES

According to Fox News, John and Charlotte met in a class at the University of Texas in 1934. Charlotte was studying to be a teacher, while John played football for the Longhorns.

They got married in 1939 and spent their honeymoon at a hotel room where they racked up a bill of a meagre $7 (approximately Sh700).

HAPPY MARRIAGE

The two presently reside at a senior living community – Longhorn Village – associated with a University of Texas alumni group.

According to John, the secret to a happy marriage is, “Live life in moderation and be cordial to your spouse.”

John also holds the title of world’s oldest living former UT football player. They have a tradition of attending at least one UT football game per season for the past 84 consecutive years.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Gor skin Leopards in one-side Mashemeji derby