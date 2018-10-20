thumb image The photo that has gone viral on social media. PHOTO | COURTESY
By CHAD KITUNDU

A picture of two men in a private jet has gone viral on social media with everyone wondering what they may have been talking about.

The pose between the two looked like a father and son moment, with the older man seated and the younger man standing overhead, presumably listening to what he is being told.

Social media wags had a field day likening the scene to the dreadful conversations between fathers and sons during the back to school days.

Here are some of the hilarious ones.