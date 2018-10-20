The photo that has gone viral on social media. PHOTO | COURTESY

A picture of two men in a private jet has gone viral on social media with everyone wondering what they may have been talking about.

The pose between the two looked like a father and son moment, with the older man seated and the younger man standing overhead, presumably listening to what he is being told.

Social media wags had a field day likening the scene to the dreadful conversations between fathers and sons during the back to school days.

Here are some of the hilarious ones.

“Hii Toughees ni nini?

Eti viatu? Listen youngman, kiatu yangu ya kwanza nilivaa nikiwa Form Faev.” pic.twitter.com/PbVQN07XqP — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) October 23, 2018

Vile mzazi alikuwa anajifanya kuskiza vitu unataka kuletewa visiting day vs How they show up pic.twitter.com/qAf7s0bSRO — Bjarte. (@Limo_alan) October 22, 2018

Ati mmeitishwa Mitochondrion na Golgi bodies za Ksh 1000? Utaenda kutumia za wengine pic.twitter.com/Eclf6bM9CU — Ty (@tyrus_) October 23, 2018

Ati bus fare ya mid-term? Kaa shule ufanye revision ya mocks. pic.twitter.com/MxTjx1Yn5K — Stephen Musyoka (@smusyoka) October 23, 2018

“Siwezi nunua shati kila term. Pia wewe iba kama wengine.” pic.twitter.com/uWM8Ym52T3 — Sword Of The Morning (@nyikuri_) October 22, 2018

Hii “shower soap” ni ya nini tena na ulishaandika “washing soap”? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jg10ugE3qw — Enock The Geek (@EnockTheGeek) October 20, 2018

“Nivea Lotion 1/2 liter, Protex Jumbo Pack…. Mlianza kufanya Beauty Contest Shule?” pic.twitter.com/1fmwNEdeDy — Maccos Cyrus 🇰🇪 (@Maccoscyrus) October 22, 2018