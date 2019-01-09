What's Hot

Have Nairobi supermarkets run out of tampons? City women think so

January 9, 2019
2 Min Read
PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi women have camped online for the last two days trying to figure out where they can get their favourite after a reported shortage of the precious commodity.

A tweet by vocal feminist Scheaffer Okore sparked the online debate, with women commenting in multitudes on the alleged shortage.

“Is there a tampon shortage in Nairobi and I’m not talking about the mini ones?”

Some complained that the few shops stocking tampons had either hiked prices or they didn’t have the right size.

Others revealed they had to import their stash abroad as they could not seem to get any in local shops or had to settle what they are not used to.

Here are some of what city women said they had to go through in the last two months when the scarcity started.

