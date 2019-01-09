Have Nairobi supermarkets run out of tampons? City women think so





Nairobi women have camped online for the last two days trying to figure out where they can get their favourite after a reported shortage of the precious commodity.

A tweet by vocal feminist Scheaffer Okore sparked the online debate, with women commenting in multitudes on the alleged shortage.

“Is there a tampon shortage in Nairobi and I’m not talking about the mini ones?”

Is there a tampon shortage in Nairobi and I'm not talking about the mini ones? — Scheaffer Okore (@scheafferoo) January 8, 2019

Some complained that the few shops stocking tampons had either hiked prices or they didn’t have the right size.

Others revealed they had to import their stash abroad as they could not seem to get any in local shops or had to settle what they are not used to.

Here are some of what city women said they had to go through in the last two months when the scarcity started.

I went to multiple supermarkets last month to get some and couldn’t find them. Had to opt for chemists. So frustrating! SMH — sly AF (@SlyWan_) January 8, 2019

I thought it was only our local supermarket. — #LandFirst Mwalimu Wandia (@wmnjoya) January 8, 2019

That explains it. The shortage has been on for several months now.. Especially the OB super.. Anyway, moving on to cups. — G (@atwirich) January 8, 2019

I noticed this in October when trying to get maxi tamps. It’s gotten even harder now to find them. Hakuna — Mercy Wambui (@wabsnganga) January 8, 2019

Don’t know. But it’s been since last month and across the various supermarkets. — #WeAre52pc (@marilynkamuru) January 8, 2019

I have been complaining about this since Dec! OB super and Kotex super haziko 😥 — Caliente (@Sphinx_jf) January 8, 2019

Yes there is, I have tried 5 supermarkets this week and nothing. A supermarket should not be allowed to run if they can not stock tampons. It is infuriating really. Like tampons are now a luxury or something. Smh — T_Winter (@T_Winter07) January 8, 2019

Kortex literally has no tampons left i was forced to get Tampax tampons and i hate that ish. — Mami Chula🍃🍃 (@Little_Ms_noOne) January 7, 2019