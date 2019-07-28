Has Governor Mutua tied the knot for the second time? Why some Kenyans think so

Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has set tongues wagging after sharing pictures capturing she and Governor Alfred Mutua in what looks like their bride price paying ceremony.

Lilian is clad in a mustard yellow dress with a cape and flower detail designed by wedding gowns fashion designer Wambui Mukenyi.

Dr Mutua wore a checked shirt with black trousers and a navy blue blazer. The photographer captured different moments.

In one picture, the couple holds hands looking expectantly at someone who is not in the frame. It is followed by another where they look relieved and even hug with joy.

Although the couple is yet to spill the beans on whether they have already decided to take their relationship to the next level, their fans made conclusions and offered congratulatory messages.

The two met back in 2011 and have been together since. After Mr Mutua’s election as Machakos governor, Lilian took up the role as first lady of the county.

And in numerous interviews, she has maintained that she was already married to the Governor even though some Kenyans remained skeptical.

Dr Mutua has three children with his first wife Dr Josephine Thitu.