Harrison Mumia: Atheism has cost me too many job opportunities





Harrison Mumia, who is the president of Atheists in Kenya, claims his religious belief has cost him too many job opportunities in recent past.

In a post on Twitter handle, Mumia cited a recent case when he was invited for a job interview at Kenya Airways.

He claims he did better than all the other candidates and got to the last stage of the interview, only for him to be knocked out on grounds of his religious background.

“I have applied for hundreds of jobs. This particular job at KQ, I got to the last stage of the interview. I did pretty well, better than the others. But my atheism stood in the way of me getting a job. We face discrimination,” Mumia tweeted.

Mumia also revealed that he was sacked from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) due to the same reasons.

The unapologetic atheist is also fighting for the survival of Atheists Society in Kenya with the Government said to be opposed to it.

Here is a sample of how Kenyans on Twitter reacted to his post:

I have gone to various interviews and never been asked about my religion or lack of it. But if you lost this because you don’t believe in God don’t you think then He exists — Bamxxxxxlarge (@gluyuku) July 15, 2020

Sasa yesu ako Mawinguni- huko ndio headquarter

Yake, na huko ndio unaprepare watu waendee…then wewe hapana tambua yeye. KQ waliona yesu anaeza waban huko alafu biashara ispoil ju yako! — kitu murefu 😒 (@akero_vitalis) July 15, 2020

If you’re an atheist, then why didn’t you just lie that you ain’t one since there’s no consequences after death according to you — Scar’s Advisor😎😜🇰🇪 (@njane_kimani) July 14, 2020

Some organisations have prayer sessions once in a while. How can such bring on board a person who will be a misfit from day one and expect harmony? — emilio aringo maugo (@emilionos) July 15, 2020

When we apply for jobs or go for interviews, we don’t announce our religion or such unless it’s part of the interview or you were rubbing it on their face that you’re an atheist. Otherwise next time carry that part of ad that employers declare “no discrimination of any kind”. — Vickywins (@vickyodipo) July 15, 2020