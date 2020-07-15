Join our Telegram Channel
Harrison Mumia: Atheism has cost me too many job opportunities

By Amina Wako July 15th, 2020 2 min read

Harrison Mumia, who is the president of Atheists in Kenya, claims his religious belief has cost him too many job opportunities in recent past.

In a post on Twitter handle, Mumia cited a recent case when he was invited for a job interview at Kenya Airways.

He claims he did better than all the other candidates and got to the last stage of the interview, only for him to be knocked out on grounds of his religious background.

“I have applied for hundreds of jobs. This particular job at KQ, I got to the last stage of the interview. I did pretty well, better than the others. But my atheism stood in the way of me getting a job. We face discrimination,” Mumia tweeted.

Mumia also revealed that he was sacked from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) due to the same reasons.

The unapologetic atheist is also fighting for the survival of Atheists Society in Kenya with the Government said to be opposed to it.

Here is a sample of how Kenyans on Twitter reacted to his post:

