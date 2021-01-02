Harambee Stars prospect earns promotion to Everton’s first team





England-born Kenyan fullback Tyler Onyango has earned a promotion to Premier League side Everton’s first team.

The move serves as a befitting success for the 17-year old who has largely impressed the English Premier League side’s U23 side in the central midfield role over the past two seasons.

It is a decision has left Everton’s reserve team manager David Unworth excited. “All the best players start with us when they are 16 or 17, it’s always been the case and history will tell you that and he’s another one. He’s come in and he’s taken to the level straight away,” Unsworth told The Echo.

Onyango, who spots an afro hairstyle, was born in England to a Kenyan father and English mother and joined the Merseyside club at the age of eight before slowly graduating through the youth ranks

Pre-dominantly a midfielder, Onyango impressed in the Everton academy and eventually signed his first professional contract with the club which is set to run until June 2023.

The teenager, who is yet to be capped by England, revealed in a recent interview, he was open to playing for the Kenya national football team.