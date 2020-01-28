Gym instructor dies tragically just hours after jokingly posting about death

A renown Kenyan gym instructor died hours after jokingly posting about death on Facebook.

Zablon Osiemo was involved in a fatal road accident of January 26, hours after he uploaded the said post.

In his last post, Osiemo laughed off the ignorance of those who keep asking him about the financial benefits of going to the gym.

He ended the post in jest by saying “ignorance will keep Kenyans unfit and kill them faster than Coronavirus.”

Genge rapper Hubert Nakitare aka Nonini was among the first people to eulogise the gym instructor.

In his post, Nonini said he and Osiemo had embarked on a 30-days fitness challenge and were only on the second day when the latter died.

“Death is so unfair. How does this happen to my friend Zablon Osiemo. Rest well brother, we had 28 days to go on our fitness challenge,” Nonini wrote on Facebook.

Osiemo was a Fitness instructor, owner and founder of Zablonfitness. He was also a former participant in the Mr Kenya Body Building Championship where he emerged fifth in 2015.

He also held the title for Nairobi’s lightweight category and was once the unbeaten Kenya lightweight champion.