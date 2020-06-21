Governor Mutua’s wife does 35km run to celebrate her 35th birthday

The First Lady of Machakos county, Lilian Ng’ang’a, is celebrating her 35th birthday, and proving that she is ageing ‘backwards’.

Although Ms Ng’ang’a, officially turns 35 on Monday (June 22), on Saturday she a did 35km run celebrate her big day, since it’s a weekend.

Governor Alfred Mutua, also joined her on her run at Mua Hills.

“Lilian’s 35km run for her 35th birthday: Today, during a misty Machakos 4am, I drove Lilian up Mua Hills to Kaseve centre where, with other top athletes & friends, she started a 35km birthday run to celebrate turning 35 years,” tweeted Dr Mutua.

“Lillian turns 35 on Monday, June 22nd but she chose to run today on the 20th because it is a Saturday and less disruptive of other people’s schedules. She has been training for this marathon for months because she enjoys running,” he added.

“I later joined her at the 25km mark at the Machakos People’s Park covered 10 km and the final kilometres with her to the finishing point at the upcoming A & L Hotel on Machakos road. I am very proud of her. Happy Birthday my love.”