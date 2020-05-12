Gospel singer Ben Cyco mourning his sister

Gospel singer Ben Kariuki aka Ben Cyco, formerly of the award-winning gospel group Christ Cycos, is mourning the death of his sister.

Joy Wairuri was battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia which was diagnosed with in late 2018.

“Joy, you fought well. You fought a good fight. I remember when cancer relapsed and I had to break the news to you, we made a promise to each other that we would fight all the way to the end, and you did sis, you fought hard,” Ben Cyco posted on Instagram.

“Though I’m sad, I’m at peace with the fact that your faith in God was unshaken and now you are in Heaven, you are in a better place Joy. Rest In Peace baby sis, We Shall meet again,” he wrote.

This past week, CITAM Valley Road Church and City Lighters Church youth group were raising funds to enable Joy undergo a bone marrow transplant.



Ben Cyco has also been using his influence to raise money for Joy’s recovery processes.

Last year Ben Cyco went bald in support of his sister.

Ben disclosed that he had an agreement with his sister that if her condition forces her to shave, then he will join her as a sign of solidarity.