Gospel singer Ben Cyco mourning his sister
Gospel singer Ben Kariuki aka Ben Cyco, formerly of the award-winning gospel group Christ Cycos, is mourning the death of his sister.
Joy Wairuri was battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia which was diagnosed with in late 2018.
“Joy, you fought well. You fought a good fight. I remember when cancer relapsed and I had to break the news to you, we made a promise to each other that we would fight all the way to the end, and you did sis, you fought hard,” Ben Cyco posted on Instagram.
“Though I’m sad, I’m at peace with the fact that your faith in God was unshaken and now you are in Heaven, you are in a better place Joy. Rest In Peace baby sis, We Shall meet again,” he wrote.
Joy you fought well. You fought a good fight. I remember when cancer relapsed and I had to break the news to you, we made a promise to each other that we would fight all the way to the end, and you did sis, you fought HARD. I remember setting up a Netflix account for you on your phone on Saturday, so excited that you were not going to be bored anymore little did I know it was our last encounter 💔💔. Though I'm sad, I'm at peace with the fact that your faith in God was unshaken and now you are in Heaven, You are in a better place Joy. Rest In Peace baby sis, We Shall meet again @_fu.raha_ 🧡🧡
This past week, CITAM Valley Road Church and City Lighters Church youth group were raising funds to enable Joy undergo a bone marrow transplant.
Ben Cyco has also been using his influence to raise money for Joy’s recovery processes.
I really need your help guys!! 🙏 Last year, my small sis @_fu.raha_ was diagnosed with AML (Accute Myloid Leukemia) which is a form of Blood Cancer💔Remember when I had shaved my hair? That was in solidarity with her because she lost all her hair during her chemotherapy sessions in India. Fortunately, the chemo was successful and managed to suppress the cancer cells in her body and she was discharged to come back to Kenya. She's continued to be strong in her fight but unfortunately, 8 months down the line and the disease is returning and now we have to get the full treatment which involves the Bone Marrow Transplant and it's REALLY EXPENSIVE 😭😭. The thing with AML (Leukemia) is that it's rarely noticeable from the outside, but might be very fatal on the inside (your body). This, however, doesn't discourage us as it's also one of the few curable forms of cancer, just really expensive and that's why I am writing this with a lot of humility and kindly asking for your support. Any amount will help! I really appreciate your encouragement and help so far. Help me get her get the right treatment, thank you so much!! More details on how you can support to come.Cancer won't win this one💜 #StandingWithJoy #IStandWithJoy . Incase the Account Name/ number gives you trouble, just type in your name it will still work 🙏🙏
Last year Ben Cyco went bald in support of his sister.
Ben disclosed that he had an agreement with his sister that if her condition forces her to shave, then he will join her as a sign of solidarity.