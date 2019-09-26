Gor Semelang’o: Flashy businessman who has fallen on hard times

Flashy businessman Gor Semelang’o, who was on Tuesday jailed for 30 days after he defaulted on a Sh3.6 million debt, appears to have fallen on hard economic times.

Media reports indicate that Semelang’o, who claims to have interests in the petroleum, transport, media and tourism industries, was nabbed by security operatives in Nairobi and taken to the Milimani Law Courts in Upper Hill from where the sentencing was done.

News that Semelang’o is struggling to raise this amount will come as a surprise to those who have known the flamboyant businessman for the past five years.

Semelang’o is known for his extravagant and flashy lifestyle.

On one occasion, he openly admitted in an interview to wearing two watches worth Sh500,000.

HANDOUTS

“Time is money and I take my time very seriously. I have businesses in New York and my two watches are set in different times zones,” the former youth fund boss told Nairobi News in an interview.

In another incident, Semelang’o, who announced his intention of vie for Football Kenya Federation president in 2016, stormed Harambee Stars training camp in Nairobi and openly handed the players a Sh500,000 token.

He promised them Sh1 million more if they beat Ethiopia in an Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualification match.