Githeri meal leaves three farm workers dead, 17 admitted in hospital

Three people have died following a suspected food poisoning incident at a farm in Baringo on Friday evening.

According to Baringo CEC for Health, Dr. Mary Panga, the three farm workers succumbed while receiving treatment at the Baringo Referral Hospital.

Dr Panga further revealed that the case was being investigated by police to establish the source of the food poisoning.

According to a police report, a total of 25 casual workers were working at a farm belonging to one Eric Omondi where they were offered a meal of githeri (a boiled mixture of maize and beans).

“A few minutes later they developed stomachaches and begun vomiting and all were rushed to hospital immediately in critical condition,” the police statement read in part.

Some of those affected are admitted at Marigat Sub-District Hospital in critical condition while others are being attended to at the Kabarnet district hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the poisoning might have been caused by aflatoxin presence in the maize used in the githeri.

Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula said samples from the meal have been taken to the government chemist for further tests.