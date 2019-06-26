Help at last for girl who walked for 10km daily for months to see dead mum’s body

Compassionate well-wishers have come through for a 20-year-old girl who has been walking 10km almost every single day for the past nine months to see the body of her dead mother.

Maureen Mukulu lost her mother nine months ago but, being the only child and jobless, she was unable to pay Kitengela Sub county Hospital Mortuary a fee of Sh20,000.

“I walked to the morgue every single day hoping that a Good Samaritan would help me bury my mum. I also wanted to know that she is well taken care off there. I just had to make sure that her body is not thrown all over the place,” Maureen told Nairobi News on Wednesday.

Orphan gal walks 10km daily to Kitengela Sub County Hospital morgue to view her late mother’s body, whose release she is unable to pay for; she says she has done this for 9 months, needs KSh. 20,000 to bury her mother at a public cemetery pic.twitter.com/gGYW3BNYYW — Number8, the poet (@DannMwangi) June 25, 2019

Her plight was highlighted by a Twitter user and hours later the tweep announced that the money had been raised.

KSh. 21,000 has been raised and will be sent to her / to the hospital. There is no Pay Bill number. More details on how a sustainable way forward can be offered are being gathered, and shall be communicated. — Number8, the poet (@DannMwangi) June 25, 2019

“ I am happy that I can now bury my mother. I have cleared the pending bill, someone else bought a coffin, and we have paid where she will be buried in Kajiado. The only thing left is her burial cloth,” a relieved Maureen said.

Maureen is now planning for her mother’s burial which is scheduled for June 28, 2019 at a public cemetery in Kajiado.