Girl in need of transplant pleads for First Lady’s help with moving poem – VIDEO

A young girl in need of a bone marrow transparent in India has won hearts on social media with a poem appealing for help from First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Faith Mwende, an eight year-old pupil at Muusini Primary School in Makueni county, was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in 2017.

The condition occurs when a person’s body stops producing enough new blood cells, leaving them feeling fatigued and with a higher risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

The girl’s father Fredrick Mailu Mutinda told Nairobi News that his daughter has been receiving blood transfusion every month since she was diagnosed.

She needs Sh4 million to undergo a bone marrow transparent in India.

Faith composed the poem in which she narrated how the disease has changed her life in terms of her health and also education.

“Mwili wangu umefura si ati nikunona, maradhi yamenifanya kufura, afya yangu kimeumana Kila mara naongezwa damu kwa sindano chungu sana, mara nakosa fahamu nakujihisi mtu asiyenamaana Masome mengi nimekosa , muda mwingi niko hospitalini, nambari moja nimekosa zile za mwisho zanijali Aki mum si yangu makosa ni ugonjwa tu ni jali.”

The video has caught the eye of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who pledged to donate Sh1 million.

“Someone sent this clip to me from 0722553479 but now not answering. So touching and willing to chip in as we wait for Her Excellency Mama wa taifa to come back from Zambia. May the Lord heal her,” Sonko posted on Facebook.

Someone sent this clip to me from 0722553479 but now not answering. So touching and willing to chip in as we wait for Her Excellency Mama wa taifa to come back from Zambia. May the Lord heal her.. Posted by Mike Sonko. on Saturday, July 27, 2019

“Sonko has pledged Sh1 million through our chairman Mr Benjamin Nyamai who is in charge of the fundraiser but if we get the whole amount before then the better for my girl. If we had money we would have taken her a long time ago,” said Mr Mutinda.

Well-wishers can send in their contributions to:

Paybill: 641179

Account No: 1238753264

Account Name: Faith Mwende

Bank: KCB Makindu Branch