Gay-themed film ‘Rafiki’ wins as Judge allows court screening

By Sam Kiplagat June 6th, 2019 1 min read

Controversial gay-themed film ‘Rafiki’ will now be watched in court as part of the evidence to allow the court make an informed decision as to whether the ban should be lifted.

In a ruling in Thursday, Justice James Makau said he was satisfied that the application by Wanuri Kahiu was merited.

The Judge said the film and the ban by the Kenya Film and Classification Board forms an integral part of the case.

Last year, the High Court allowed that the film should screened to willing adults for seven days.

