Funeral homes sue controversial SA preacher over ‘resurrection’ drama





Three funerals homes in South Africa have sued a South African televangelist who claimed to have resurrected a dead man last Sunday.

The firms claim that their image has been damaged after Alleluia Ministries pastor Alph Lukau’s video clip went viral on social media after he ‘raised a man from the dead’ at their mortuary.

Footage of the event showed the man lying still in the coffin before sitting up again when the pastor put his hands on him.

But Kings and Queens Funerals were not amused by the stunt, saying it had caused ‘malicious damage to our image’.

According to local reports, Kings and Queens Funerals has distanced itself from the incident and denied having handled the ‘dead man’s’ body at any point.

The other two are yet to comment on why they are suing him.

“We did not supply the coffin, neither did we store the deceased at our mortuary and no paperwork was processed by Kings and Queens Funerals.”