Friends and colleagues pay glowing tribute to the late Anjlee Gadhvi

Friends and colleagues of K24 News Anchor Anjilee Gadhvi camped on social media to convey their messages of condolences to the family of the presenter who died in Nairobi on Friday afternoon.

Ms Gadhvi died while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital. Many have been left shocked by her sudden demise, and remembered her for her humble character.

Kenyans were led by K24 boss peter Opondo who remembered her for ever being a jovial person even when she was going through the painful cancer treatments.

Below are a few tributes:

Oh my friend @AnjleeGadhvi You fought that cancer beast with all your might. You did it for your kids, husband. Never lost hope. You always smiled through the pain & insisted on coming to work even at your weakest points. We believed you were winning…until now! RIP my friend. — Peter Opondo (@PeterOpondo) January 10, 2020

Rest with the angels Anjlee Gadhvi. You were such a resilient warrior. May your daughter find strength 😢 😢 — Carolyne Bii (@CarohBii) January 10, 2020

I knew Anjlee Gadhvi was back. She came back a warrior. A winner. So sad. RIP Anj https://t.co/BSC5SQzMqK — Kevin Kabuya (@KevenKabuya) January 10, 2020

Anjlee Gadhvi’s untimely death is heartbreaking. She fought with cancer, underwent liver transplant, and wore a smile at last. You have left footprints on the sands of time.#RIPAnjleeGadhvi

Poleni @K24Tv — pilot johndouglas (@pilotDouglas) January 10, 2020

This is so so sad.. Inalillahi waina illaihi rajiun. May God comfort her family. — Saida Swaleh (@SaidaSwaleh) January 10, 2020

Inallilahi wa ina illaihi Rajiun….🙏🙏🙏 — Lulu Hassan (@LuluHassan) January 10, 2020

What! Noooo! 😭 — Anne Soy (@annesoy) January 10, 2020

So sad. Inna lillahi wa inna ileihi rajiun — Faizah wanjiru (@wfayzah) January 10, 2020

Oh no 😭!!! I loved @AnjleeGadhvi‘s spirit!! A Black Friday indeed… may her loving soul rest in eternal peace and may God comfort her family and especially her young kids 🙏🏽 — Timothy Otieno (@TimothyOtieno_) January 10, 2020