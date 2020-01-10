Join our WhatsApp Channel
Friends and colleagues pay glowing tribute to the late Anjlee Gadhvi

By Sylvania Ambani January 10th, 2020 2 min read

Friends and colleagues of K24 News Anchor Anjilee Gadhvi camped on social media to convey their messages of condolences to the family of the presenter who died in Nairobi on Friday afternoon.

Ms Gadhvi died while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital. Many have been left shocked by her sudden demise, and remembered her for her humble character.

Kenyans were led by K24 boss peter Opondo who remembered her for ever being a jovial person even when she was going through the painful cancer treatments.

Below are a few tributes:

