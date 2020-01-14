Four strippers arrested in Machakos strip club

Four women suspected to be strippers were arrested over the weekend in Machakos for promoting pornography as police intensified crackdown on strip clubs in the town.

The four were arrested dressed in only their bras and panties while dancing publicly at club Wizard located in Machakos town.

STRIPPERS

Machakos County Commander Karanja Muiruri said the four will be charged with promoting pornography.

“Officers today conducted an operation at Cub Wizard where there were complains that strippers were performing. The operation led to the arrest,” said Mr Karanja.

He said strippers have become a menace in the town with many small girls lured into the business.

The arrest comes a week after police revealed an increase of strip clubs in the town.

CLUBS RAIDED

Mr Muiruri said the government will not allow such illegal activities to thrive in the area.

The police boss also said his office has reliable information that some night clubs in Machakos town have been soliciting the services of strippers to cash in on gullible male patrons.

He said that law enforcement officers will remain vigilant and conduct raids in such clubs to clampdown on the business.

“It had come to our attention that those perpetuating ‘dancing naked’ shows target middle aged men with deep pockets,” he said.

The emergence of street boys in Machakos town’s central business district is posing a security threat.