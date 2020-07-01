Former Women Rep Joyce Lay turns to gospel music with new single

Former Taita Taveta Women Representative Joyce Lay seems to have found a new career as a musician.

Lay also vied for the Taita Taveta county senate seat in the last general election but lost to Jones Mwaruma.

FIRST SONG

On Monday she released her first song titled Najua, which also coincided with her birthday.

In a series of posts shared on her social media platforms, Lay revealed that she has now found a new calling after her political career came to an end.

She revealed that it had taken her 47 years to find her true calling.

“It took 47 years to know what God Has assigned me to do. This is because I wasn’t keen to allow Him to guide me,” she said.

“In 2018 I started on a deep spiritual journey. To know God more than what a preacher said. I wanted to have a deeper relationship and a wider understanding of who God is and why He created me. I started reading His word more and spending time in prayer. God is faithful,” she further wrote.

Lay also said she relocated to the United States after losing a bid for the senatorial seat in 2017 and it is there that she got the song idea.

“I went to the US for about four months. I had made up my mind that I was going to relocate there and venture into business. I had done my research and a business plan,” she narrated.

#NAJUA full song is up now on YouTube. Allow it to minister to your heart and cause to renew your relationship with God. Let your worship reach the heavens!https://t.co/01LdWiTrV7 pic.twitter.com/6f2H3VecQv — Hon. Joyce Lay (@joycew_lay) June 29, 2020

MANY SONGS

The one day as she was outside her porch reflecting on her journey and trying to figure out what lay ahead of her, a song came into her mind and she sang it for about 10 minutes. She said she found it not normal.

“I would wake up in the middle of the night with a new song and just start singing. At some point I couldn’t get much sleep because of the fire burning inside my belly,” she recounted.

“God. Sometimes I would sing the whole night. I spent time to seek God’s direction on this and I know that this is truly for His glory and not for entertainment. He will pour out His Spirit in a way that we have never experienced before. He is God. He doesn’t not lie!”

The former Women Representative said she then decided to record it on the phone and then the studio.

“I took the decision to record music in April this year. This is after getting a clear message that the songs are not for me to keep but for God’s glory to be revealed in the world,” said.

Lay says she now has many other songs.

“It’s amazing because it wasn’t only one song but a second song and a third, fourth, fifth upto 32 songs were dropped into my heart through the Spirit of God,” she said.