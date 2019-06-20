Former Neno bishop opens his church after bitter fallout with Pastor Ng’ang’a

Bishop Robert Wafula at Neno Evangelism Centre in Mombasa on May 26, 2019. He has quit the church. PHOTO | COURTESY

Bishop Robert Wafula, formerly of Neno Evangelism Center, Mombasa has opened his own church, just days after quitting Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s church in the wake of a bitter fallout.

Bishop Wafula’s new ministry, Shalom Miracle Church, was officially launched at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa on Sunday.

Before the launch, the bishop extended an invitation to faithfuls to attend the event and he later shared an image of the newly-opened church’s logo.

He later shared more details of venues of their prayer sessions.

“I wish to welcome you for the school of prayers service this Tuesday at Mombasa Women Hall from 5.30pm. We shall not hold the lunch hours service at the venue, with due respect we have let our brother from Neno Mombasa under the leadership of the servant of God Reverend James Maina to utilise the facility for their lunch service. May God bless you reverend and welcome to Mombasa sir,” Wafula’s post read.

Bishop Wafula resigned from Neno Evangelism Center shortly after a video of Pastor Ng’ang’a warning his bishops of dire consequences for disrespecting him and his wife went viral.

Pastor Ng’ang’a had threatened to close down all Neno church branches if the bishops defied his orders.