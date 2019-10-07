Former ‘Nation’ photojournalist, Joseph Kiheri, is dead

Former Nation Media Group photojournalist, Joseph Kiheri, is dead.

Kiheri, who for a long time was based in Nakuru, succumbed to multiple Myeloma – a cancer of the blood – on Monday afternoon at Mater Hospital in Nairobi.

According to Kiheri’s first born son, Samuel Kariuki, a month ago, Kiheri was admitted at Mediheal Hospital where after some tests were done, he was diagnosed with multiple Myeloma.

He was later transferred to Mater Hospital for further treatment.

“Dad was only in hospital for four weeks and its only then that we all learned he had cancer,” Kariuki told Nairobi News on phone on Monday afternoon.

Kariuki also said that his father has never had any major health complications previously.

KIHERI’S CAREER

“He just complained of minor backaches which were treated and he was okay,” he said.

After leaving NMG, Kiheri worked for the State House controller Kinuthia Mbugua, when he was the Governor of Nakuru county, as a communications person.

After Kinuthia’s tenure, Kiheri ventured into private photography-related businesses and that is where he worked until he was taken sick.

Kiheri leaves behind a wife and three children.