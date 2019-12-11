Form Two schoolgirl stabs man to death after night scuffle

A Form Two girl stabbed a man to death following a quarrel at a trading centre in Bomet County.

It is still not clear what transpired before the girl, 18, stabbed the 29-year-old shoeshine worker who died on the spot.

MURDER WEAPON

The Monday night incident at Boito trading centre in Konoin Sub-county shocked residents.

“The 29-year-old man is said to have attempted to seduce the girl at the trading centre and his advances were spurned, leading to the scuffle,” said Boito location chief John Cheruiyot.

According to Mr Cheruiyot, the teen is a student at Boito Day Secondary School.

A police report indicated that the incident took place at 9:30pm.

“The suspect was arrested following the incident and the blood stained murder weapon was recovered at the scene by the police,” said Konoin Sub-county police commander Alex Shikondi in a statement.

Mr Shikondi said the suspect was being held at Mogogosiek Police Station while the victim’s body was taken to Kapkatet Sub-county Hospital mortuary in the neighbouring Kericho County awaiting a post-mortem examination.

According to the police commander, the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court for murder charges once investigations are complete.

Cases of murder related to love relationships gone sour have been on the rise in the region lately, as well as in other parts of the country.

MURDER

And in a separate incident, a 15-year-old girl was on Monday evening stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a village in Gem Sub-county, Siaya County.

Gem police commander Harriet Kinya told Nation that the girl identified as Margaret Auma Magga was stabbed in the neck and died on the spot at Awilo village in Kagilo sub-location at around 3pm.

Ms Kinya said the girl was stabbed by her boyfriend after their relationship failed.

According to the divisional police commander, the suspect had earlier been charged with defilement and his case was pending before a Siaya court.

The victim’s body was taken to Yala sub-county hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

The 23-year-old suspect was later arrested by police at Kadhasi ‘A’ village of Wagai West sub-location. He is assisting the police with investigations.

He is being held at Yala Police Station and will be taken to court to face murder charges once investigations are complete, according to the police boss.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man on Monday committed suicide by jumping into a 90ft well after a domestic squabble with his wife.

It is alleged that the deceased, identified as Martin Oyugi Nyagolo of Kaudha village, developed strange behaviour after he divorced his wife, police said.

Gem sub-county police commander Harriet Kinya, who confirmed the incident, said the body of the deceased was taken to Bondo Sub-county hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.