Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Life

Form 3 boy kills 16-year-old girl for denying him sex

By Hilary Kimuyu November 29th, 2019 1 min read

Police are holding a 17-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed and killed a girl, 16, for rejecting his sexual advances.

The Form Three student was arrested at Mirera estate in Naivasha after the girl’s lifeless body was found on road in the area.

Related Stories

According to police, the girl, a Form Two student, was found naked with between 10 and 20 stab wounds on her body.

Her body has been moved to Naivasha hospital mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
The child is mine, Itumbi publicly admits after court order