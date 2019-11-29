Form 3 boy kills 16-year-old girl for denying him sex

Police are holding a 17-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed and killed a girl, 16, for rejecting his sexual advances.

The Form Three student was arrested at Mirera estate in Naivasha after the girl’s lifeless body was found on road in the area.

According to police, the girl, a Form Two student, was found naked with between 10 and 20 stab wounds on her body.

Her body has been moved to Naivasha hospital mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted.