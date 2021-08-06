FKF, BetKing terminate league sponsorship deal

FKF President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists at Kandanda House on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is flanked by FKF's CEO Barry Otieno (right) and Integrity officer (left). PHOTO | DAVID KWALIMWA

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and BetKing have ‘mutually’ agreed to terminate the Sh1.2 billion sponsorship deal.

The decision was jointly announced by BetKing country Director Ivana Ristic and FKF president Nick Mwendwa on Friday, August 5, 2021.

Via a statement, BetKing Country Director Ivana Ristic and FKF president Nick Mwendwa, opted to end their partnership on mutual consent with four matches to go to the end of this season.

“FKF and BetKing Kenya jointly announce that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate our existing sponsorship contracts for the BetKing Premier League and BetKing Division One League,” read part of the statement.

The statement further stated that FKF appreciates the impact BetKing sponsorship has had on the two leagues and Kenyan football and the gaming firm said it will continue to be involved in the growth of football more at the grassroots level.

“FKF appreciates BetKing’s support and partnership over the past season. BetKing remains committed to participating in the growth of Kenya’s sporting talents particularly at the grassroots levels through solid and long-term partnerships,” added the statement.

“These resources have had a tremendous impact on each of the 18 FKFPL and 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B which received partial support for their budgets through this sponsorship,” said the statement.

Mwendwa unveiled BetKing as the official league sponsor in July last year on a five-year contract worth Sh1.2 billion and each club was to receive Sh8 million per season.

BetKing was also the official sponsor of the FKF Division One League on a five year deal worth Sh100 million.

Under the sponsorship, each of the 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B will be entitled to at least Sh500,000.