Suspected kidnappers arrested as police rescue five-year-old girl

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi on Tuesday rescued a girl who had been kidnapped from their home in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

The five-year-old was found in Ndambaki area in Mwiki after detectives trailed a phone that was used to call the girl’s parents by two suspects identified as Wambua and Yvonne Munyoki.

“Two suspects have been arrested by detectives following the kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl from Ongata Rongai. The two, 42-year-old Wambua and 24-year-old Yvonne Munyoki were arrested at Ndambaki, Mwiki area. Mitsubishi Lancer used during the kidnap confiscated. The child is safe,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

The arrest of the two took just two hours after the DCI was tipped off by a well-wisher via Twitter.

For the last two weeks, sleuths attached to the DCI have arrested more than 10 suspects in three different cases of kidnapping.