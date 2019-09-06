Five women jailed for three years for undergoing FGM

Five women who underwent female genital mutilation (FGM) have been sentenced to three years or pay a fine Sh200,000 each after they pleaded guilty to the offences at Githongo Law courts in Meru.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Evelyne Wachira on Friday, Florence Kiende, Caroline Wanja, Charity Karimi, Winfred Kawira, and Charity Muthoni were charged with undergoing FGM on various dates in July and August this year.

The suspects from Kiagu in Imenti Central pleaded guilty and each asked for forgiveness.

Magistrate Wachira said each of the accused would be sentenced to three years in jail or pay Sh200,000 fine to act as a deterrent.

“FGM is a backward rite of passage which must be frowned upon. Ignorance of the law is not a defence. I have noted that cases of FGM are on the rise hence the need for a deterrent sentence,” the magistrate ruled.

SHOCKED LOCALS

The victims from Kiagu in Imenti Central, Meru County were arrested on Wednesday in an incident that shocked locals.

Two of the women were rushed to hospital after they were found to have septic wounds.

Earlier, Makandune assistant chief Robert Murithi said the victims of FGM were arrested on Wednesday after a tip off from the public.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Murithi said the woman who carried out the FGM identified as Ciomutema and who hails from Kibung’a in Tharaka-Nithi County was still at large.

“We learnt that the victims were being taken to the hospital circumciser on bodaboda by night. They were arrested on Wednesday night. We are working with administrators in Tharaka to ensure the perpetrator is arrested,” he said.

The administrator said investigations were ongoing to establish what inspired the vice.