Five secrets of spending less money this Christmas

It is Christmas, a time to relax and have a good time with family, friends and loved ones.

However, with the holidays comes the risk of spending more than you had budgeted for.

Here is a list of things you can do together with your family that we hope will not leave you broke once the festivities are over.

1. Stick to your budget – It is very easy to spend more than you intended to. Of course it is a time to spread the cheer but this can be done in a way that does not leave your pockets empty. Always draw a budget of how much you would want to spend, and stick by it.

2. Exercise discipline – You probably are going to get calls every day from friends asking you to come out and hangout. However tempting this maybe, it is advisable to say no to some of them, especially if you are going to spend. And if the temptation is too great, because we get it, it’s the holidays always be disciplined when indulging.

3. Go to free events around you – The idea is to make you spend less during this time where your instincts tell you otherwise. Most churches usually have activities and entertainment that the whole family can enjoy. And its free of charge.

4. Buy your gifts early – It is not advisable to be a last minute shopper. One actually runs the risk of ending up over paying for the gift as most merchants take advantage of the demand during the holidays.

5. Try a new tradition that is less expensive – Most families have their own unique family holiday traditions. However, you can switch it up with new exciting traditions that do not require you to spend a huge amount of money.