FirstClassBetrayal: Jobless man now flooded with 14 offers

A jobless First-Class graduate from University of Nairobi, whose plight was highlighted by Citizen TV, has every reason to smile after receiving a total of 14 job offers.

Kelvin Ochieng, an Actuarial Science graduate, has received offers from county governments, top companies and State corporations.

They include the Kenya Forest Service, Nairobi County Government, Naivas Supermarket, Vivo Energy, The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) and Centum.

Other companies are the Kenya Red Cross, UAP Old Mutual and Jamii Bora Bank.

Mr Ochieng is now spoilt for choice on where he to work after years of tarmacking.

In the interview, Mr Ochieng said he resorted to street life after he failing to find employment.

He confessed to have contemplated suicide at some point.