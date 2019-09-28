Fed up dad frogmarches son to Huruma police station after robbery

Police in Huruma are holding five men including a 21-year-old who lured his friend to his house before he was robbed at gun point.

They are Rooney Bob Agego, George Owino Okoth and Evans Ochieng. Others are Agengo Masika and Gabriel Batistuta.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening.

They allegedly robbed businessman Noah Kitonyi in Mathare last month.

Kitonyi was robbed by six men armed with two guns while in company of his friend who had called him to his house.

The five suspects were arrested after a father of one of them escorted him to Huruma police station after he learnt he was a wanted man. The sixth suspect is still at large.

And officer investigating the matter, police on Thursday obtained court orders to detain them until Monday to conclude investigations.

The officers had sought five days’ custodial orders but chief magistrate Heston Nyaga allowed them two days only and directed that the suspects be arraigned before him on Monday.