Father burns teenage daughter’s private parts with iron box for having a boyfriend

The 16-year-old schoolgirl from Bukembe village, Kanduyi, Sub- County who was burnt with a hot iron box by her father for having a boyfriend. PHOTO | COURTESY OF NTV

Police have launched a manhunt for a father who tied up, beat up and burnt his daughter’s thighs and private parts with a hot iron box for having a boyfriend.

The shocking incident happened on Monday in Bukembe village, Kanduyi, Sub- County.

According to the mother of the 16-year old Form Two student, her husband flew into a rage after being informed by neighbours that his daughter was in a relationship with a young man in the village.

“He called me in the house and then locked up the door. He then tied me and started beating me up before he burnt me,” the teenage said from her hospital bed.

After committing the heinous act, the father disappeared leaving his daughter writhing in pain.

The teenager was first taken to Mercal Healthcare in Bukembe before being transferred to Bungoma County Referral Hospital for further examination and treatment.

The incident was reported at Nzoia Police Station by the girls’ mother.

Confirming the incident, Bungoma OCPD, Wilson Nanga, vowed to have the perpetrator arrested and dealt with accordingly.

“We have already launched a manhunt for the suspect and we will arraign him in court once we apprehend him,” he stated.