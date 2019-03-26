Deranged father arrested after defiling his eight-year-old daughter





Police are holding a man who allegedly defiled his 8-year-old daughter on Saturday night.

The suspect, who is 38 years old, was allegedly caught in the act by his wife of nine years after they had an argument over conjugal rights.

According to police report, his wife came home at around midnight and after retiring for the night they had a slight argument.

The wife told the police that after that her husband left the room and she assumed he had stepped out.

But after a few minutes, she felt uneasy and decided to go check on his whereabouts.

DEFILED

“That’s when I found him on top of our first born daughter,” said the wife

The man immediately frogmarched to Kayole Police Station by his brother-in-law and the wife.

After questioning, the girl revealed that that was not the first time her father had defiled her.

The class three pupil was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment.

FIGHTING PAEDOPHILES

Meanwhile, on Monday the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti opened a cyber centre at the Kenya Police’s anti-human trafficking protection unit that will help fight paedophiles, child traffickers and abusers.

Speaking during the launch, Mr Kinoti warned paedophiles who take advantage of vulnerable children and abuse them that their days are numbered.

“This cyber unit will enable us to arrest child abusers, and they will not see it coming. It will monitor any crime committed against children, report and act on it immediately,” said Mr Kinoti.

According to Kinoti, international paedophiles are moving to remote areas pretending to be involved in charity work while their real mission is to prey on and commit unspeakable acts to innocent children.