Family slams ‘alarmist reports’ on Daniel Moi’s health

The family of former President Daniel arap Moi has expressed displeasure over ‘alarming’ reports about his health.

In a statement, his press secretary Lee Njiru said Mr Moi’s family is displeased with “the negative and alarmist reports being peddled by unfeeling individual” including some media outlets.

“The true position is that Mzee Moi is in hospital being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein

“He is alert and conscious of his surroundings,” the statement said.

The family asked the media not to publish alarming statements and wait for the medical bulletins issued through the official channel.

RECOVERY MESSAGES

“The family is extremely thankful and grateful to all Kenyans and well-wishers from abroad for their prayers and speedy recovery messages” Mr Njiru said.

Mr Moi was taken to The Nairobi Hospital for the second time in two weeks for a routine exam.

On Monday, Mr Njiru, allayed fears about his health saying, “It is true [that] Mzee Moi went to Nairobi Hospital today (Monday) but it [was for] a routine medical check-up.”

He added: “It is prudent and advisable that everybody should go for medical check-up, so Mzee Moi went for a medical check up.”

Mr Njiru said Dr Silverstein will determine how long Mr Moi will stay at the hospital.

“He is expected to go back home but that will be at the discretion of his personal physician; he will make the final decision.”