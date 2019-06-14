Family members kill monster dad who shot dead his three children

The home of David Kipkorir Kamaril in Kapker village, Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet county. PHOTO | COURTESY

A man from Kapker village in Elgeyo Marakwet county – who shot dead his three children and injured another three on Monday – was killed on Thursday evening by his family members, police have confirmed.

Marakwet East police boss Vincent Kitili told journalists that David Kipkorir Kamaril was flushed from his hideout in Kabulwo village and shot dead by the irate kin with the same gun he used to kill his children.

Family and clan members executed the revenge with the coordination of villagers in the neighbouring Keiyo North Sub County.

Kipkorir had fled his village as police pursued him after the killings last Monday morning.

According to police, the group led by angry family and clan members frog-marched Kipkorir from the hideout all the way to their home in Kapker village where he was forced to get the gun he had used to shoot his children.

“The same gun was used to kill him by his clansmen,” read a police report.

The man was then hurriedly buried as the family members feared being caught by the police.

Mr Kitili said they will visit the village and conduct investigations on the matter.