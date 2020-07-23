Family heartbreak as woman who was shot by gangsters in Buruburu passes on

The late Brenda Awuor Ouma, 23, who succumbed her injuries after she was shot by armed thugs in Buruburu two weeks ago. PHOTO | COURTESY

The late Brenda Awuor Ouma, 23, who succumbed her injuries after she was shot by armed thugs in Buruburu two weeks ago. PHOTO | COURTESY





A woman who was shot by armed robbers in Buruburu two weeks ago has died.

Brenda Awuor Ouma, 23, who was a student at KCA University, died on Sunday while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, the family said.

SHOT BY THUGS

According to an obituary published on the Daily Nation on Thursday, the late Awuor will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at their home in Oyugis, Homabay County.

“Brenda was shot by thugs on her way from work at 8:40 pm which left her with serious injuries in her upper abdomen and spine,” the obituary reads.

Addressing the media after the shootout Buruburu Sub-county police boss Mr Adamson Bungei said the police had launched a manhunt for the gangsters.

“We shall ensure that the robbers are brought to book,” Bungei said, explaining that the gunmen started shooting randomly when they noticed that they had been cornered before fleeing.

INVESTIGATIONS

Investigations by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reveal that Awour’s killers are the same robbers who shot and wounded a man in Eastleigh.

A detective who is privy to the ongoing investigations and who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence said that it was already clear that the robbers who fled on a motorbike are the same ones who ended Awour’s life.

“We believe the robbers who were at Eastleigh are the same ones who shot the lady. We are asking members of the public who can positively identify the duo to share information,” said the detective.

SPATE OF MURDER

After the Eastleigh shooting, DCI said that detectives attached to Buruburu Police Station had launched investigations into the incident.

On Sunday, Awour’s relatives and friends flocked her Facebook page to eulogise her and celebrate her life.

Nairobi News has established that in the last two weeks, armed robbers have attacked and killed civilians in Lucky Summer, Mwiki and Buruburu estate.

Over the weekend, thugs armed with knives attacked a man at Baba Dogo bridge. Nairobi News has been informed that the victim is currently fighting for his life at a Kiambu hospital.