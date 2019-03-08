Join our WhatsApp Channel
Family disowns Meru Polytechnic student ‘suicide video’ posted on WhatsApp

By Hilary Kimuyu March 8th, 2019 1 min read

The family of a 20 year old student at Meru National Polytechnic have disowned a self-recorded video of their daughter swallowing pills in a suspected suicide attempt, moments before she was found lying unconscious in her room.

Ms Fridah Makena died last Friday while undergoing treatment at Consolata Hospital, Nkubu where her friends had rushed her.

The Business Management student shared the video with her friends via WhatsApp. It captured her swallowing some unspecified tablets.

Reports at the institution indicate Ms Makena had differed with her boyfriend, a student at the Cooperative University of Kenya, whom she accused of cheating.

She was buried on Thursday in Kaunjugi village, Imenti South, Meru county.

The family however insists that Makena died of liver and kidney failure.

In her eulogy, the family said that; “On February 25, 2019, she was taken ill and admitted at Nkubu Consolata hospital where she underwent treatment. On February 28, 2019, as she was receiving treatment, her condition worsened due to kidney and liver failure, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.”

