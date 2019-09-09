Family demanding answers for their son’s sudden death in school – VIDEO

A family is Rongo is seeking answer from Isebania Boys High School after their son died at the school a day after he reported to the institution for the third team.

Fredrick Oyugi, a form one student at the school, left home on Wednesday last week only for the family to be informed that he is dead a day after reporting to school.

The family now want answers to why they were only informed of the death of their kin after the body had already been taken to mortuary and the preservation process had started.

According to the mother of the deceased, Risper Oginga, her son fainted in class in the presence of the teacher.

“I received a call from the school asking me if my son has complained of any issue while at home during the school holiday,” the grieving mother said.

The family now wants the principal of the school to explain what might has happened to their son.