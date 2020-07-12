Family and friends eulogise Kenyan doctor who died of Covid-19

Family and friends have eulogised Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki, who succumb to coronavirus last week, with beautiful messages and memories of her life.

Dr Adisa, who succumbed to the disease after a five-day battle, will be buried on July 13, 2020, in Kitale.

ADORABLE MUM

“Our family doctor and great advisor, your values as a person will never be forgotten and your legacy will live on. You have forever made us proud. Adisa, the pain in our hearts cannot even be measured and you have left with a piece of our hearts,’’ Adisa’s parents, Mr Philemon and Grace Lugaliki of Ndalu, eulogised their fourth born child.

Her 11-year-old son Kyle said “She was my everything, my best friend, my world. Everyday I would smile when she smiled. She would always say that she loved me and I said it back. But this was the worst day ever. I love you mum. You will remain in my heart.”

And her 11-year-old daughter Kyla described her mum as “Beautiful, funny, delightful and basically the life of the party kind of person. I hope I have been the best daughter and made you proud mommy. I really wish I could have heard your voice one more time. Fly High Mom.”

PROFOUND MESSAGE

Her best friend, Carol also had a profound message, for the deceased doctor.

“We knew the drill upon the death of either of us… The one who would go first would ensure a number of things; you were to wear a beautiful white gown, rest at Lee Funeral Home, and have your make up excellently done. We were to be in no hurry to bury you. We were to take at least 10 days before we laid you to rest. We were to mourn you the Maragoli style complete with isukuti… to dance to reggae and preferably get some nice mix from DJ Mo. That is how you were to exit. Not like this. I am sorry Ady,” Carol said in her message.

Her siblings said they would miss her brilliant conversations, charisma, generosity, love, care and unwavering support. They promised to look after the twins she has left behind.

LIFE, CAREER AND FAMILY

Dr Adisa, who worked as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the Nairobi South Hospital, was born on May 15, 1981 in Tong’aren division, Bungoma county.

She attended Kidinye and Ndalu Primary Schools and later joined Moi Girls High School, Eldoret where she sat her KCSE in 1998.

After completing her secondary education she was admitted at the University of Nairobi, School of Medicine and qualified as a medical doctor. She later proceeded for her postgraduate studies at the same university, specialising in Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Dr Adisa started her career at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital immediately after her undergraduate studies. She later worked at Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital as a Gynecologist/Obstetrics Consultant. Until her demise, she worked at The Nairobi South Hospital.

She was married to Mr Kituku Kinyae the founder and CEO of KKraft Brand Design Limited in 2007 and a year later they were blessed with twins, Kyla Ndinda and Kyle Kimilu.

“She was admitted at Aga Khan University Hospital on Monday 5th July 2020 at 10pm and diagnosed with Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA). On Wednesday 7th, her condition deteriorated after testing positive for Covid-19 and was transferred to the ICU. She succumbed to complications arising from Covid-19 on 10th July 2020 early in the morning,” Dr Adisa’s obituary reads in part.