Facebook account of Jkuat graduate deleted after suicide alert





The Facebook account of a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) graduate has been deleted, hours after he had posted a suicide alert.

Alfred Kibet Kirui’s suicide alert was prompted by an apparent disappointment with his university education.

He posted his Bachelor of Science in Soil, Water and Environmental Engineering degree certificate on Facebook, directing that it should be framed in place of his photo and placed on the coffin.

“I may not be as proud but it has my name, when I die put it in a frame and replace it as my pic in my coffin than is my wish, bye,” read his post.

Minutes earlier he had written; “Before I die a university degree is just a piece of paper.”

Kibet wrote four statuses, the last one being a photo of him in his graduation gown captioned; “say whatever you say I do not…”

A School of Biosystems and Environmental Engineering (SOBEE) August 2018 examination pass list on the Jkuat website shows that Alfred passed.

The College Academic Board of Examiners recommended that he be awarded a degree.

He graduated on November 13, 2018.