Ex-con arrested for defiling his one-and-a-half-year old daughter

An ex-convict was on Sunday arrested in Nyamiacho village in Nyamira county for allegedly defiling his one-and a half year old daughter.

Confirming the incident, Nyamira North Police boss, Timothy Muasya, said the suspect, a-50-year-old man, had been in hiding since Friday when he allegedly committed the crime.

He was arrested by villagers after he tried to sneak back into the house on Sunday and he was reported to the police.

His wife, a 19-year-old woman, told the police that she found her husband washing their daughter’s private parts after she had stepped out.

The mother immediately took the child to the nearest health facility where she was told the baby had been defiled.

JAIL TERM

She immediately reported the matter to the police and a manhunt for the suspect was immediately launched.

Nyamira County Commissioner, Amos Mariba, confirmed to Nairobi News that the suspect was recently released from jail after serving a 15-year jail term.

The suspect was detained at Ekerenyo Police Station pending arraignment.