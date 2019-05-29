End the wave of killings, Uhuru tells police

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers his State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings on May 2, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his long silence in the wave of killings that have rocked the country.

“President Kenyatta has asked law enforcement authorities to stop the rising cases of killings being witnessed in the country. The President said the rising cases of mysterious killings involving innocent Kenyans across the country are alarming,” State House tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

The President said that rogue elements will not be allowed to go on violating innocent Kenyans.

REGRETTABLE

“He said the recent wave of killings in Matungu and in other parts of the country are regrettable and asked the police to bring the perpetrators of those acts to book,” added state house.

The President said this while sending his condolence to the family of Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago whose brother was found dead in an unfinished house in Eldoret recently.

On Wednesday, detectives investigating the murder of Governor Mandago’s brother were reviewing CCTV footages around the building in which his body was found.

Police have ruled out murder in the incident.