Elderly watchman who sexually assaulted landlord’s chicken to death to stand trial

A 65-year-old man suspected of committing an unnatural sexual act with his landlord’s chicken, resulting in the fowl’s death, appeared in court on Thursday after mental assessment report indicated that he is fit to stand trial.

Pius Mwendo, a watchman at a school in Kahawa West, was charged at the Makadara Law Courts of committing the unnatural sexual act on January 30, 2020.

He is accused of sexually assaulting Francis Waweru’s chicken at his small garden beneath the house he lived in at around 7am.

The suspect denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga.

Nyaga had early last month ordered for a psychiatrist test Mwendo after the accused was arraigned in court.

He is reported to have told Waweru that he had killed the chicken accidentally after he was found holding its carcass and offered to pay for it.

Mwendo was arrested at the school where he works as a watchman after Waweru reported the matter to the police.

The bird’s carcass was photographed and the pictures will be used as evidence in the case. A veterinary report will also be presented in court as exhibits.

Mwendo was released on a bond of Sh 100,000 with a surety of similar amount. Hearing of the case starts on July 9, 2020.