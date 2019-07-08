Bad news for alcohol consumers as EABL hikes prices

Beer-lovers will from Monday be forced to dig deeper into their pockets after East African Breweries Limited (EABL) increased the prices of a range of their alcoholic products.

On Monday, the brewer placed an advertisement on the local dailies announcing the new prices which is on average is an increment of Sh10 for all the popular beer brands.

NEW PRICES

As result, the recommended retail price of a 500ml bottle of the company’s flagship beer brand Tusker Lager is now Sh160 up from Sh150, while a 500ml bottle of Guinness Stout will retail at Sh180, up from Sh170.

Several brands of spirits have also been affected by the price change. A 250ml bottle of Smirnoff Vodka will now retail at Sh420, up from Sh400, while a 250ml bottle of Gilbey’s Gin will retail at Sh410, up from Sh390.

However, the company announced that three brands of spirits – Chrome, Kenya Cane and Kane Extra – are unaffected by the price change.

SIN TAX

The move comes just one month after the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, announced an increase in excise duty on alcohol and cigarettes in his 2019/20 budget.

Mr Rotich explained that the sin tax hike is meant to plug deficits in the budget.

Earlier in April 2019, EABL announced an increase in prices of its product after corporate tax was increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.