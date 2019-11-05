Dreaming police officer injured after jumping through a window in his sleep

Police officers at Nanyuki Police Line in Laikipia county have been left puzzled after a colleague jumped and fell out of a window in his sleep on Monday night.

The officer, who sustained injuries from the fall, was immediately rushed to Nanyuki Referral Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Fellow officers were called to the scene at 10pm after a colleague reported that an officer had jumped through a window located on the ground floor while he was asleep.

“The officer while sleeping alone in his room is believed to have dreamed and jumped through the window. As a result he sustained deep cuts on both his arms and legs,” a police statement reads in part.

It remains unclear the kind of dream that so startled the officer in his sleep to the point of jumping through the window.