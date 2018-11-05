Drama as pastor refuses to officiate wedding over medical tests

A wedding in Nakuru aborted at the last minute after the officiating pastor insisted that the couple undergoes medical tests, including HIV blood test.

Joyce Waithera and Paul Waithaka had already gone through two medical tests before the wedding as demanded by their officiating pastor, but their wedding did not proceed as planned.

Apostle Jesse Karanja of Mizpah House of Prayer in Bahati rejected the two results and allegedly ordered them to do tests at a clinic of his choice.

The third medical test is said to have delivered different results, prompting the pastor to refuse to officiate the couple’s wedding.

GUESTS ATE FOOD

Shocked guests proceeded to eat reception food and drinks and left the venue after 6pm.

The bride’s brother explained that the wedding had been planned for five months and that everything stipulated in the law was done in advance and the officiating pastor was aware.

“Zile process ambazo pastor amesingizia zilifanyika on time. Tunashangaa pastor amekuwa daktari,”the brother Mungai Kamau said.

The two sets of parents who had attended to witness their children tie the knot were left in shock.

“Mama ya msichana amelia sana,” said the groom’s uncle Paul Chege.

FOLLOWING GOD’S WORD

Apostle Karanja in his defense said he was following God’s word and his actions were not subject to discussion.

“Ministerial procedures are not up for discussion either in the media or otherwise, its either you follow the law or you are out,” he said.