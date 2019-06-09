Drama as man is caught pants down with Form 3 student – VIDEO

The man and underage school girl who were arrested inside a lodging Kitengela. PHOTO | COURTESY

A man and a school girl were on Saturday afternoon busted inside a lodging in Kitengela.

The 17-year-old girl, who is a Form Three student, was supposedly heading home for the mid-term break.

The man is said to have booked the lodging room in the morning and later returned with the girl who was still in her school uniform.

The lodging attendants promptly alerted the police who arrived at the scene and nabbed the couple.

ARRESTED

The man, identified as Patrick Waweru, owned up to his actions saying that the school girl had consented to their plans.

“We had agreed and she (the school girl) said we could go to a lodging. When the police stormed in we were still talking and nothing had happened,” the man said.

The officers had a hectic time controlling a huge crowd which had gathered outside the lodging to get a glimpse of the man and the school girl.

Residents condemned the incident calling on the police to take action on the suspect. The two were taken to the nearby Kitengela Police Station.