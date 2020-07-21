DP Ruto gifts mother of young girl who recited poem to him

Deputy President William Ruto when he presented a brand new car to Mary Wambui, and her eight-year-old daughter Abilasha. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday afternoon honoured a promise he made months back and gifted a woman whose daughter recited a poem to him a taxi car.

Mary Wambui, a single mother who lives in Mombasa County, had travelled from her residence to St James Cathedral Church in a bid to have her daughter Abilasha recite the poem but they did not manage. They had to go back to Mombasa and plan again.

SECOND TIME LUCKY

Wambui and her daughter were lucky the second time round and caught up with the DP in Kandara, Murang’a County and the pupil of Bombolulu Primary School eventually recited her poem to the DP.

It is after the pupil recited her poem to the DP that the mother and daughter shared their challenges to him and the DP promised to change their lives.

And on Monday Dr Ruto made good his promise by gifting young Abilasha’s mother with a car.

RUTO’S GIFT

“This is the story of a passionate daughter and determined mother. Abilasha, a keen eight year old pupil at Bombolulu asked her mother that she wanted to recite a poem to the Deputy President,” Ruto posted on his Facebook page.

“Determined and resilient, today they got a car to be used as a taxi. Her own this time; not as a driver and Abilasha assured of education. That is the Kenyan spirit,” Ruto further said in the post.

The DP also revealed that young Abilasha warmed his heart when she again recited the poem at his Karen office.

He said that he will closely monitor how the young girl performs in school “to ensure that we remain focused on the achievement of your dreams.”