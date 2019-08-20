Dowry party turns tragic as groom’s mother dies of suspected food poisoning

A groom’s mother was among four people reported dead from suspected food poisoning at a dowry ceremony in Kieni, Nyeri county last Thursday.

Samuel Kariuki, the Assistant County Commissioner for Kieni West confirmed the four died after feasting at the ceremony that took place in Rodama village.

The groom too was treated at Kenyatta National Hospital where a cholera diagnose was ruled out.

Two other members of the groom’s family and one resident of Rodoma village were also reported to have died at the dowry ceremony.

Area MCA Joseph Nderitu was also among those who fell sick and rushed to hospital.

STOMACH PROBLEMS

Several other guests at the party were rushed to Kariminu dispensary, with similar symptoms of food poisoning.

The residents who attended the ceremony are being treated at Kariminu dispensary with stomach problems and diarrhea.

Witnesses say the food was prepared by cooks hired by the groom from Gikomba in Nairobi.