DNA test confirms lookalike girls are identical twins

Matius Sharon (left), and Melon Lutenyo, all 19 years old, at their home in Likuyani, Kakamega County on April 16, 2019.

The Kakamega lookalike girls Sharon and Melon have been confirmed to be identical twins.

DNA test and analysis results released on Saturday confirmed Rosemary Khaveleli to be the twins’ biological mother.

The third girl, Melvis, is, however, not a sister of the twins.

The DNA profile analysis was conducted by Lancet Kenya.

The family says it will now seek legal redress.

The girls, now Form Four candidates, have previously declared that they have already established a strong bond of sisterhood that transcends any biological confirmation.